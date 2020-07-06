All apartments in Arlington
Location

2639 Cedar View Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on a large corner lot with open floor plan. Home boasts rich, laminate floors in formals and family room. Crown molding in all of the right areas. The kitchen is bright and opens to family room with a view of a backyard that is large enough to entertain and host outdoor festivities. Mature trees and well landscaped on this corner lot draws curb appeal. Inside, all bedrooms and fully equipped laundry room are upstairs with split bedroom plan. Most secondary rooms have WIC and are larger than normal size. Carpet is less than 2 years old and painting has been completed. Situated in north Arlington so its close to airport, entertainment, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Cedar View Drive have any available units?
2639 Cedar View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Cedar View Drive have?
Some of 2639 Cedar View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Cedar View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Cedar View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Cedar View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Cedar View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2639 Cedar View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Cedar View Drive offers parking.
Does 2639 Cedar View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Cedar View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Cedar View Drive have a pool?
No, 2639 Cedar View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Cedar View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2639 Cedar View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Cedar View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Cedar View Drive has units with dishwashers.

