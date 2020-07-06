2639 Cedar View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous home on a large corner lot with open floor plan. Home boasts rich, laminate floors in formals and family room. Crown molding in all of the right areas. The kitchen is bright and opens to family room with a view of a backyard that is large enough to entertain and host outdoor festivities. Mature trees and well landscaped on this corner lot draws curb appeal. Inside, all bedrooms and fully equipped laundry room are upstairs with split bedroom plan. Most secondary rooms have WIC and are larger than normal size. Carpet is less than 2 years old and painting has been completed. Situated in north Arlington so its close to airport, entertainment, and highways.