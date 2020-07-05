All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2602 Garden Ridge Lane

2602 Garden Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Garden Ridge Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING HOME MOVE IN READY** Landlord just updated the flooring throughout the house no carpet**One of a kind, stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom executive home on the hills and in the quiet private subdivision of Oak Canyon in North Arlington. Mile from Rangers Ballpark, AT&T stadium, Texas Live and Six Flags. Easy access to highway 30 & highway 360. This home features soaring ceiling, new flooring, remodeled master bathroom with jetted tub, plenty of sunlight, shutter blinds, deck with wooded backyard, formal dining area, 2 very spacious living rooms with vaulted high ceiling, Lots of storage space and much more. This home features a bright spacious floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and everyday living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have any available units?
2602 Garden Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2602 Garden Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Garden Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Garden Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Garden Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Garden Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Garden Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

