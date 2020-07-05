2602 Garden Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING HOME MOVE IN READY** Landlord just updated the flooring throughout the house no carpet**One of a kind, stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom executive home on the hills and in the quiet private subdivision of Oak Canyon in North Arlington. Mile from Rangers Ballpark, AT&T stadium, Texas Live and Six Flags. Easy access to highway 30 & highway 360. This home features soaring ceiling, new flooring, remodeled master bathroom with jetted tub, plenty of sunlight, shutter blinds, deck with wooded backyard, formal dining area, 2 very spacious living rooms with vaulted high ceiling, Lots of storage space and much more. This home features a bright spacious floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and everyday living.