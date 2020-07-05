2601 W Randol Mill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b0278a052 ---- Relish the good life in a quiet serene setting in your newly remodeled unit. All units feature, granite counters in kitchen & baths, chrome fixtures & ceiling fans, energy efficient windows & new flooring throughout. New kitchen appliances including full size fridge. Spacious bathroom & walk in closet. Stack W&D connections & covered carport close to the front door. Utilities are $100.00 per month to include Electric, Water, Trash Valet Service, Pest Control. Stack Washer/Dryer available for $50.00 per month. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 817-840-7734 To apply, please call (817) 840-7734. 1 Pet per unit. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!