Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:27 PM

2601 W Randol Mill Rd

2601 West Randol Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2601 West Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b0278a052 ---- Relish the good life in a quiet serene setting in your newly remodeled unit. All units feature, granite counters in kitchen & baths, chrome fixtures & ceiling fans, energy efficient windows & new flooring throughout. New kitchen appliances including full size fridge. Spacious bathroom & walk in closet. Stack W&D connections & covered carport close to the front door. Utilities are $100.00 per month to include Electric, Water, Trash Valet Service, Pest Control. Stack Washer/Dryer available for $50.00 per month. TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 817-840-7734 To apply, please call (817) 840-7734. 1 Pet per unit. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Disposal Granite Countertops Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have any available units?
2601 W Randol Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have?
Some of 2601 W Randol Mill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 W Randol Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2601 W Randol Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 W Randol Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd offers parking.
Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 W Randol Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 W Randol Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

