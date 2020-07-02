All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2511 Rock Haven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2511 Rock Haven Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

2511 Rock Haven Street

2511 Rock Haven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2511 Rock Haven Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this charming 3-2-1 well kept brick home in a prime location off of highway 360 just south of IH 20! This corner lot with a fully fenced yard allows for privacy and outdoor space. Nice open living space with French doors overlooking the backyard, wood burning brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bar area open into kitchen, and ceiling fans throughout. Newer HVAC system to ensure comfort in this home. Master has oversized walk in closets and en suite bathroom. Refrigerator and microwave included. Can supply washer & dryer with monthly fee. No pets. Come see this before it is leased!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Rock Haven Street have any available units?
2511 Rock Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Rock Haven Street have?
Some of 2511 Rock Haven Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Rock Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Rock Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Rock Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Rock Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2511 Rock Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Rock Haven Street offers parking.
Does 2511 Rock Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Rock Haven Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Rock Haven Street have a pool?
No, 2511 Rock Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Rock Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 Rock Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Rock Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Rock Haven Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center