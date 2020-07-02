2511 Rock Haven Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming 3-2-1 well kept brick home in a prime location off of highway 360 just south of IH 20! This corner lot with a fully fenced yard allows for privacy and outdoor space. Nice open living space with French doors overlooking the backyard, wood burning brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bar area open into kitchen, and ceiling fans throughout. Newer HVAC system to ensure comfort in this home. Master has oversized walk in closets and en suite bathroom. Refrigerator and microwave included. Can supply washer & dryer with monthly fee. No pets. Come see this before it is leased!