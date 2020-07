Amenities

- This 1105 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 2508 S Center St Arlington, Texas. This home is in the Arlington ISD School District. The nearest schools are Blanton, Carter and Arlington.



It is tenant occupied until 12/31/16 but can be viewed upon scheduling a showing. Please contact us to schedule at www.tmgprop.com.



(RLNE1858326)