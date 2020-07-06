All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2505 Thomason Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2505 Thomason Cir
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

2505 Thomason Cir

2505 Thomason Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2505 Thomason Circle, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Arlington 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $850

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 662

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Thomason Cir have any available units?
2505 Thomason Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Thomason Cir have?
Some of 2505 Thomason Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Thomason Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Thomason Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Thomason Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Thomason Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Thomason Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Thomason Cir offers parking.
Does 2505 Thomason Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Thomason Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Thomason Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Thomason Cir has a pool.
Does 2505 Thomason Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 2505 Thomason Cir has accessible units.
Does 2505 Thomason Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Thomason Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center