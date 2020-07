Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Looking for easy living in the heart of Arlington, then look no further! This spacious 3 bed 2 bath Townhome comes with new stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen finishes and upgraded decorated fireplace. This townhome has a spa-like master bathroom and spacious master closet. There are two outside patios to enjoy. Check out this affordable townhome before it's gone!