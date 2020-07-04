2410 Ventura Drive

Amenities

******** AVAILABLE NOW JUNE 7,2019 *******



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex features an split bedroom concept with an open floor plan. It has a large master suite with large walk-in closet, wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen that opens up to the living room making entertaining guests a breeze, full size W/D connections, Ceiling fans in bedrooms, laminate flooring, 2 bay carport, modern guest bathroom great location for schools, shopping, easy access to highways I-30 & I-20. This unit is setup on Rently.com so you can view this property via a self showing at your convenience! Call 214-340-9302 to inquire about applying today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.