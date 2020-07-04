All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:47 PM

2410 Ventura Drive

2410 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Ventura Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
******** AVAILABLE NOW JUNE 7,2019 *******

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex features an split bedroom concept with an open floor plan. It has a large master suite with large walk-in closet, wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen that opens up to the living room making entertaining guests a breeze, full size W/D connections, Ceiling fans in bedrooms, laminate flooring, 2 bay carport, modern guest bathroom great location for schools, shopping, easy access to highways I-30 & I-20. This unit is setup on Rently.com so you can view this property via a self showing at your convenience! Call 214-340-9302 to inquire about applying today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Ventura Drive have any available units?
2410 Ventura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Ventura Drive have?
Some of 2410 Ventura Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Ventura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Ventura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Ventura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Ventura Drive offers parking.
Does 2410 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Ventura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 2410 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 2410 Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Ventura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

