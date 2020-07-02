All apartments in Arlington
2409 Meandering Way
2409 Meandering Way

2409 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Meandering Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home that has been beautifully remodeled in Desirable River Bend Addition in North Arlington. This home has a very Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with large Breakfast Area and Pretty Granite Countertops Mosiac Backsplash and Updated Appliances. Extra Large Master Suite with separate closets, separate vanities Tub and Separate Shower. Formal Living and Formal Dining areas. Awesome deck and very private backyard backing to woods. Close to all the amusement and entertaining that Arlington has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Meandering Way have any available units?
2409 Meandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Meandering Way have?
Some of 2409 Meandering Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Meandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Meandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2409 Meandering Way offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Meandering Way offers parking.
Does 2409 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Meandering Way have a pool?
No, 2409 Meandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 2409 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Meandering Way has units with dishwashers.

