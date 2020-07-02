2409 Meandering Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home that has been beautifully remodeled in Desirable River Bend Addition in North Arlington. This home has a very Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with large Breakfast Area and Pretty Granite Countertops Mosiac Backsplash and Updated Appliances. Extra Large Master Suite with separate closets, separate vanities Tub and Separate Shower. Formal Living and Formal Dining areas. Awesome deck and very private backyard backing to woods. Close to all the amusement and entertaining that Arlington has to offer.