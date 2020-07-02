All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2406 Havenwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2406 Havenwood Dr.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:56 PM

2406 Havenwood Dr.

2406 Havenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2406 Havenwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Solid offering on the Arlington/Dallas border near 360 and minutes from 20/PGBT. Extra square footage is felt in the cavernous common areas which greet you at the front door. Tray ceilings in the living room and a wbfp offer a homey feel and french doors open onto a spiffy covered back patio. Large kitchen offers a dining nook overlooking backyard. Lots of counterop space in the kitchen along with plenty of cabinets. Separate utility room off of the garage. Master en suite offers carpeted bedroom, ceramic tiled bathroom and vanity area. Separate vanity space highlighted by skylight and built in cabinets. Walk in closet and shower finish off the en suite offerings. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. Amazing location offers easy access to the wonders of Arlington and Dallas alike. Welcome home!

Move in special: 1st month's rent $799.00 (normally $1550.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in December 2019 and will terminate no earlier than 03.31.2021.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have any available units?
2406 Havenwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have?
Some of 2406 Havenwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Havenwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Havenwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Havenwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Havenwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Havenwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Havenwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2406 Havenwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2406 Havenwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Havenwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Havenwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center