2406 Havenwood Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Solid offering on the Arlington/Dallas border near 360 and minutes from 20/PGBT. Extra square footage is felt in the cavernous common areas which greet you at the front door. Tray ceilings in the living room and a wbfp offer a homey feel and french doors open onto a spiffy covered back patio. Large kitchen offers a dining nook overlooking backyard. Lots of counterop space in the kitchen along with plenty of cabinets. Separate utility room off of the garage. Master en suite offers carpeted bedroom, ceramic tiled bathroom and vanity area. Separate vanity space highlighted by skylight and built in cabinets. Walk in closet and shower finish off the en suite offerings. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. Amazing location offers easy access to the wonders of Arlington and Dallas alike. Welcome home!



Move in special: 1st month's rent $799.00 (normally $1550.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in December 2019 and will terminate no earlier than 03.31.2021.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.