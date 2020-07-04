All apartments in Arlington
2405 Laredo Court

Location

2405 Laredo Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming and eclectic home located in Arlington, is move-in ready! Fresh bright paint throughout, faux wood flooring, crown molding, and unique lighting throughout. The spacious living room features a grand tile fireplace with stunning chandelier, wood beams on the ceiling and colonial pillars leading into the formal dining room. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink and a gorgeous tile back splash. Dual sinks in both bathrooms makes this home perfect for you and your family! Don't miss out on this amazing deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Laredo Court have any available units?
2405 Laredo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Laredo Court have?
Some of 2405 Laredo Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Laredo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Laredo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Laredo Court pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Laredo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2405 Laredo Court offer parking?
No, 2405 Laredo Court does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Laredo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Laredo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Laredo Court have a pool?
No, 2405 Laredo Court does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Laredo Court have accessible units?
No, 2405 Laredo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Laredo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Laredo Court has units with dishwashers.

