2405 Laredo Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming and eclectic home located in Arlington, is move-in ready! Fresh bright paint throughout, faux wood flooring, crown molding, and unique lighting throughout. The spacious living room features a grand tile fireplace with stunning chandelier, wood beams on the ceiling and colonial pillars leading into the formal dining room. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, farmhouse sink and a gorgeous tile back splash. Dual sinks in both bathrooms makes this home perfect for you and your family! Don't miss out on this amazing deal!