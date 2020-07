Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

NEW ROOF! Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Arlington on CORNER LOT! Interior features new laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms with brick-wood fire place. NEW Paint Through Out! Large kitchen area and breakfast nook. Large master with separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping.