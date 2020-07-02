2376 Ridge Run

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

COME SEE WHATS NEW AT LANDERS LANE TOWNHOMES!

Conveniently located close to Highland Village and Joe pool Lake.



Now offering $200 off rent and FREE covered parking!!!



-wood like flooring

-upgraded lighting

-ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living area

-vaulted ceilings

-full size washer/drier connections

-Over sized fenced patios

-Free covered parking



2 bedrooms starts at $855

3 bedrooms starts at $955



Call us today or come by to view your new town home. We would love to have you!!!



Landers Lane Townhomes