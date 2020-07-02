Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2376 Ridge Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2376 Ridge Run
2376 Ridge Run Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2376 Ridge Run Rd, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
COME SEE WHATS NEW AT LANDERS LANE TOWNHOMES!
Conveniently located close to Highland Village and Joe pool Lake.
Now offering $200 off rent and FREE covered parking!!!
-wood like flooring
-upgraded lighting
-ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living area
-vaulted ceilings
-full size washer/drier connections
-Over sized fenced patios
-Free covered parking
2 bedrooms starts at $855
3 bedrooms starts at $955
Call us today or come by to view your new town home. We would love to have you!!!
Landers Lane Townhomes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2376 Ridge Run have any available units?
2376 Ridge Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2376 Ridge Run have?
Some of 2376 Ridge Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2376 Ridge Run currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Ridge Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Ridge Run pet-friendly?
No, 2376 Ridge Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2376 Ridge Run offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run offers parking.
Does 2376 Ridge Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Ridge Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Ridge Run have a pool?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run has a pool.
Does 2376 Ridge Run have accessible units?
No, 2376 Ridge Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Ridge Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2376 Ridge Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
