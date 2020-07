Amenities

Half duplex, in Arlington near UTD. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Low maintenance home with little fenced in yard. Single car garage, and two living areas. Two full baths, one of first floor attached to bedroom, other upstairs jack and jill full bathroom between two good size bedrooms. Great floorplan! Must see. Please verify measurements and schools.