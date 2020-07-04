All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

2336 Kingsway Drive

2336 Kingsway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Kingsway Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A fantastic 3bed~2.5bath~1 car garage~with study Townhome in C. Arlington! Newly remodeled with fresh full interior paint, brand new carpeting throughout, new vinyl plank in up bathrooms, (3) new ceiling fans upstairs, new light fixtures, new toilets, and new blinds throughout...all brand new!! Open floor plan downstairs with a half bath. All bedrooms are up with two full baths and an open office~study. Kitchen includes full black appliance package and Granite counters. One car attached garage with brand new door and opener. Small fenced backyard area. This is a duplex building, so only one attached neighbor. Just minutes from UTA, Cowboys Stadium, Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags, & Hurricane Harbor. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Kingsway Drive have any available units?
2336 Kingsway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Kingsway Drive have?
Some of 2336 Kingsway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Kingsway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Kingsway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Kingsway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Kingsway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2336 Kingsway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Kingsway Drive offers parking.
Does 2336 Kingsway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Kingsway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Kingsway Drive have a pool?
No, 2336 Kingsway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Kingsway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 Kingsway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Kingsway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Kingsway Drive has units with dishwashers.

