2336 Kingsway Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A fantastic 3bed~2.5bath~1 car garage~with study Townhome in C. Arlington! Newly remodeled with fresh full interior paint, brand new carpeting throughout, new vinyl plank in up bathrooms, (3) new ceiling fans upstairs, new light fixtures, new toilets, and new blinds throughout...all brand new!! Open floor plan downstairs with a half bath. All bedrooms are up with two full baths and an open office~study. Kitchen includes full black appliance package and Granite counters. One car attached garage with brand new door and opener. Small fenced backyard area. This is a duplex building, so only one attached neighbor. Just minutes from UTA, Cowboys Stadium, Rangers Ballpark, Six Flags, & Hurricane Harbor. Move in today!