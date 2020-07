Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Master bed with double walk-in closets & powder bath downstairs. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and Jack & Jill style upstairs. The staircase leads to a big Loft area with two closets. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Cognac style cabinets and Porcelain tile flooring. Living room has wooden floors. Lots of closet space and open floor plan. Easy access to freeways I-30 and 820.