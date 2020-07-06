2314 Lindblad Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Newly renovated with luxury vinyl plank throughout and porcelain tile in bath. Bathroom has new tub and shower surround. Vanities updated with granite. Kitchen updated with granite and subway tile back-splash. All new lighting! Carport.



Just a 7-minute walk to the shores of Lake Arlington!



Fridge is a nonrepairable item, it was left behind by last tenant. Washer dryer hookups. Broken window will be replaced before move in.



$1325 mo rent. $55 app fee for all 18+ yrs. $300 nonrefundable pet fee for each pet plus $25 mo per pet.



Owner pays water, sewer and trash up to $75 mo. Any sum over will be kicked back to tenant. Tenant responsible for electric bill and yardcare.