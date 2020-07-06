All apartments in Arlington
2314 Lindblad Court

2314 Lindblad Court
Location

2314 Lindblad Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Newly renovated with luxury vinyl plank throughout and porcelain tile in bath. Bathroom has new tub and shower surround. Vanities updated with granite. Kitchen updated with granite and subway tile back-splash. All new lighting! Carport.

Just a 7-minute walk to the shores of Lake Arlington!

Fridge is a nonrepairable item, it was left behind by last tenant. Washer dryer hookups. Broken window will be replaced before move in.

$1325 mo rent. $55 app fee for all 18+ yrs. $300 nonrefundable pet fee for each pet plus $25 mo per pet.

Owner pays water, sewer and trash up to $75 mo. Any sum over will be kicked back to tenant. Tenant responsible for electric bill and yardcare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Lindblad Court have any available units?
2314 Lindblad Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Lindblad Court have?
Some of 2314 Lindblad Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Lindblad Court currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Lindblad Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Lindblad Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Lindblad Court is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Lindblad Court offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Lindblad Court offers parking.
Does 2314 Lindblad Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Lindblad Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Lindblad Court have a pool?
No, 2314 Lindblad Court does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Lindblad Court have accessible units?
No, 2314 Lindblad Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Lindblad Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Lindblad Court does not have units with dishwashers.

