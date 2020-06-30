All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:48 AM

2312 Zapata Drive

2312 Zapata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Zapata Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath. New kitchen cabinets, granite throughout, stainless appliances, water heater, carpet, and flooring. Vaulted ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace! Bedrooms are large and two bedrooms offer walk-in closets. This home has an oversized garage with plenty of storage and work space. The large covered patio in the backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining! Appliances are included! To apply please visit our website, www.reedycreekms.com. Should you have any questions, please call our office 817-756-8091. Owner does not accept vouchers.

(RLNE5394035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Zapata Drive have any available units?
2312 Zapata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Zapata Drive have?
Some of 2312 Zapata Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Zapata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Zapata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Zapata Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Zapata Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Zapata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Zapata Drive offers parking.
Does 2312 Zapata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Zapata Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Zapata Drive have a pool?
No, 2312 Zapata Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Zapata Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Zapata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Zapata Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Zapata Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

