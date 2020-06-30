2312 Zapata Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath. New kitchen cabinets, granite throughout, stainless appliances, water heater, carpet, and flooring. Vaulted ceiling in living room with wood burning fireplace! Bedrooms are large and two bedrooms offer walk-in closets. This home has an oversized garage with plenty of storage and work space. The large covered patio in the backyard is great for relaxing and entertaining! Appliances are included! To apply please visit our website, www.reedycreekms.com. Should you have any questions, please call our office 817-756-8091. Owner does not accept vouchers.



(RLNE5394035)