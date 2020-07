Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Charming Huge 4 bedroom in Arlington! This property was just fully painted through out, brand new carpets in every room, new laminate flooring. 3 Living areas with high ceilings, 1 with large brick fireplace. 2 dining areas complete with eat in kitchen. Large master bathroom with walk in, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Large game room upstairs with 3 large bedrooms up. Be the first to get this perfect rental home!