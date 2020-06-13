All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2310 Balsam Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2310 Balsam Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 AM

2310 Balsam Drive

2310 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2310 Balsam Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and the bath, new paint throughout and new vinyl plank flooring, all black kitchen appliances, very nice tiled shower in the bath and stack-able washer and dryer. Water, waste water, trash and pest control are included in the rent.
Condo is perfectly located for easy access to Dallas and Ft. Worth, DFW airport, the New Texas Live Venue right next to the new Ranger Ballpark, Cowboy Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, lots of restaurants and shopping.
Property has 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, nice workout facility, dry sauna and tennis court.
*All information for square footage and schools are to be verified by agent or potential tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2310 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2310 Balsam Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2310 Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2310 Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Balsam Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2310 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2310 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Balsam Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center