2310 Balsam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and the bath, new paint throughout and new vinyl plank flooring, all black kitchen appliances, very nice tiled shower in the bath and stack-able washer and dryer. Water, waste water, trash and pest control are included in the rent.

Condo is perfectly located for easy access to Dallas and Ft. Worth, DFW airport, the New Texas Live Venue right next to the new Ranger Ballpark, Cowboy Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, lots of restaurants and shopping.

Property has 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, nice workout facility, dry sauna and tennis court.

*All information for square footage and schools are to be verified by agent or potential tenants.