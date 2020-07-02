2309 Eden Green Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enter into a private foyer offering a ceramic tile upgrade at the entry and in entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace and vaulted ceilings make your living area feel grand. Open kitchen into living room. The kitchen is functional and large offering light oak cabinets including an island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Split bedrooms and master includes a large walk-in closet garden tub and a glass shower. Generous closet space in the bedrooms. 2 car garage offers remote access. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website.