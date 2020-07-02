All apartments in Arlington
2309 Eden Green Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:06 PM

2309 Eden Green Drive

2309 Eden Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Eden Green Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter into a private foyer offering a ceramic tile upgrade at the entry and in entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace and vaulted ceilings make your living area feel grand. Open kitchen into living room. The kitchen is functional and large offering light oak cabinets including an island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Split bedrooms and master includes a large walk-in closet garden tub and a glass shower. Generous closet space in the bedrooms. 2 car garage offers remote access. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Eden Green Drive have any available units?
2309 Eden Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Eden Green Drive have?
Some of 2309 Eden Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Eden Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Eden Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Eden Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Eden Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2309 Eden Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Eden Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Eden Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Eden Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Eden Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Eden Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Eden Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Eden Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Eden Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Eden Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

