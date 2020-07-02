2309 Eden Green Drive

Amenities
Enter into a private foyer offering a ceramic tile upgrade at the entry and in entertaining areas. Brick corner fireplace and vaulted ceilings make your living area feel grand. Open kitchen into living room. The kitchen is functional and large offering light oak cabinets including an island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Split bedrooms and master includes a large walk-in closet garden tub and a glass shower. Generous closet space in the bedrooms. 2 car garage offers remote access. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website.