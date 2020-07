Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful home on a landscaped lot with easy access to highways. The elegant interior is accentuated by decorative lights, and ceiling fans. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM THE INSIDE AND OUT! A 4 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry room, small den, and much more!Bedrooms are spacious and versatile. A huge backyard with a patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Schedule a showing now!