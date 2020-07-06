All apartments in Arlington
2301 Basil Dr Apt F101

2301 Basil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Basil Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Attractive two-bedroom one bath unit with refrigerator, microwave, and stackable washer dryer unit. The unit has laminate flooring with nice ceiling fans in each room. The kitchen has white appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

