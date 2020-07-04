All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2300 Brookdale Drive

2300 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Brookdale Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Arlington ISD rental ready for a new family! Great corner lot with plenty of parking for multiple vehicles. Laminate wood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. NO carpet! Lennox 2018 HVAC will help keep monthly utilities low. 12x12 Storage shed in back yard allows plenty of space for lawn equipment so cars can easily park in the garage. Large living room includes wood burning fireplace. Quick access to highways, shopping, and entertainment. No pets allowed. Tenant criteria list available to review prior to showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
2300 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Brookdale Drive have?
Some of 2300 Brookdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2300 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Brookdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Brookdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

