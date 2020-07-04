2300 Brookdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Arlington ISD rental ready for a new family! Great corner lot with plenty of parking for multiple vehicles. Laminate wood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. NO carpet! Lennox 2018 HVAC will help keep monthly utilities low. 12x12 Storage shed in back yard allows plenty of space for lawn equipment so cars can easily park in the garage. Large living room includes wood burning fireplace. Quick access to highways, shopping, and entertainment. No pets allowed. Tenant criteria list available to review prior to showings.