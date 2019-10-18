2235 Merritt Way

Amenities
Revonovated Large Lovely Home, near TCC. - Property Id: 182025
Renovated Large lovely home in well kepted HOA Community by TCC. Ample welcoming living dining room. All appliances equipped bright kitchen.
Beautiful large clothing wall storage and shelf unit + sitting area in master bedroom. Extra large ceramic shower in spacious bath. Double walkin closet.
Roomy family media room overlooking huge entertainment patio and neat backyard with refurished handy storage shed completes this lovely comfortable home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182025
Property Id 182025
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5372803)