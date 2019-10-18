2235 Merritt Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Revonovated Large Lovely Home, near TCC. - Property Id: 182025



Renovated Large lovely home in well kepted HOA Community by TCC. Ample welcoming living dining room. All appliances equipped bright kitchen.

Beautiful large clothing wall storage and shelf unit + sitting area in master bedroom. Extra large ceramic shower in spacious bath. Double walkin closet.

Roomy family media room overlooking huge entertainment patio and neat backyard with refurished handy storage shed completes this lovely comfortable home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182025

Property Id 182025



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5372803)