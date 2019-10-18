All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2235 Merritt Way
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:37 PM

2235 Merritt Way

2235 Merritt Way · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Merritt Way, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Revonovated Large Lovely Home, near TCC. - Property Id: 182025

Renovated Large lovely home in well kepted HOA Community by TCC. Ample welcoming living dining room. All appliances equipped bright kitchen.
Beautiful large clothing wall storage and shelf unit + sitting area in master bedroom. Extra large ceramic shower in spacious bath. Double walkin closet.
Roomy family media room overlooking huge entertainment patio and neat backyard with refurished handy storage shed completes this lovely comfortable home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182025
Property Id 182025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Merritt Way have any available units?
2235 Merritt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Merritt Way have?
Some of 2235 Merritt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Merritt Way currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Merritt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Merritt Way pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Merritt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2235 Merritt Way offer parking?
No, 2235 Merritt Way does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Merritt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Merritt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Merritt Way have a pool?
No, 2235 Merritt Way does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Merritt Way have accessible units?
No, 2235 Merritt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Merritt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Merritt Way has units with dishwashers.

