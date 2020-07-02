222 Valley Spring Drive

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located in Arlington off Matlock Road. 222 Valley Spring is close to a park for the kids in a well established neighborhood! This home has a wood burning fireplace for the upcoming winter, a fenced in backyard, and a 2 car garage, plenty of space for storage. Please contact our office for our pet policy.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.