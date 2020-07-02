All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:17 AM

222 Valley Spring Drive

222 Valley Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Valley Spring Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located in Arlington off Matlock Road. 222 Valley Spring is close to a park for the kids in a well established neighborhood! This home has a wood burning fireplace for the upcoming winter, a fenced in backyard, and a 2 car garage, plenty of space for storage. Please contact our office for our pet policy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have any available units?
222 Valley Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 222 Valley Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Valley Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Valley Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Valley Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Valley Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Valley Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 222 Valley Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Valley Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Valley Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Valley Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Valley Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

