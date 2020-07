Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out these cool updates! New flooring, new paint! Granite countertops, Nice vinyl plank! Open kitchen area! New Stainless steel Refrigerator, dishwasher and range! Also includes front load washer and dryer! Don't miss out on this newly updated home in Arlington ISD! Close to schools! Close to Shopping and the Parks Mall!! No Pets!