2202 Briarwood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely STUNNING. Does not even begin to describe this property. Every detail has been attended to from the very entrance to the completely updated kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom with large walk in closet and private en suite is downstairs to allow for privacy. The three large guest bedrooms boast walk in closets and are located upstairs with a Jack and Jill full bath, as well as an additional half bath. This elegant home is fit for the most respected executive. You will feel as if you are on a resort vacation each day as you come home and find a divine view of the lake right at the base of your backyard. Imagine evenings sitting out at the water and winding down. Excellent neighborhood,schools.