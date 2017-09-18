All apartments in Arlington
217 Miramar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 Miramar Drive

217 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Miramar Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
217 Miramar Drive Available 03/31/19 Updated Home in Miramar Drive, Very Accessible to Parks, Malls, Restaurants and Shops - Welcome home to this 4-bedroom house has new landscaping, new gutters, new paint, new flooring, remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures, new water heater, renovated kitchen, new patio slab, new countertops throughout, and new appliances! This house features a master suite that can serve as a bedroom, sitting area, office, or even a studio-plenty of potential. The huge kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The french doors open up to a beautiful patio slab. This home is ready for the new homeowner.

This house is located in a cozy neighborhood that is very close to The Highlands, Parks Mall, many theaters, restaurants and groceries. Won't last long!

Contact Neal today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4578345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Miramar Drive have any available units?
217 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 217 Miramar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Miramar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Miramar Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

