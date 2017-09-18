Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

217 Miramar Drive Available 03/31/19 Updated Home in Miramar Drive, Very Accessible to Parks, Malls, Restaurants and Shops - Welcome home to this 4-bedroom house has new landscaping, new gutters, new paint, new flooring, remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures, new water heater, renovated kitchen, new patio slab, new countertops throughout, and new appliances! This house features a master suite that can serve as a bedroom, sitting area, office, or even a studio-plenty of potential. The huge kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The french doors open up to a beautiful patio slab. This home is ready for the new homeowner.



This house is located in a cozy neighborhood that is very close to The Highlands, Parks Mall, many theaters, restaurants and groceries. Won't last long!



Text/Call (469) 249-0585



