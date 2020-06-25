216 Freedom Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Beddrom 2 Bath in Liberty Park - Brand new 4BR single story DR Horton home in Liberty Parke. Open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, and granite counter tops. High ceilings. Covered patio. Both bathrooms have granite countertops with under-mount sinks. Faux wood blinds. Fully sodded yard with sprinkler system. Best value in Liberty Hill. Ready for immediate move in.



More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!



Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



(RLNE4586353)