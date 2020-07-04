All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:28 AM

2112 Woodland Oaks Drive

2112 Woodland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Woodland Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Garden home less than a mile from Lake Arlington and Richard Simpson Park. Home has three bedrooms and two baths. Good sized living with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Home features recessed and decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring dual sinks with new hard surface counter tops, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have any available units?
2112 Woodland Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Woodland Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Woodland Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

