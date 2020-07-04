2112 Woodland Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Garden home less than a mile from Lake Arlington and Richard Simpson Park. Home has three bedrooms and two baths. Good sized living with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and kitchen with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Home features recessed and decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring dual sinks with new hard surface counter tops, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location. A must see that won't last long.