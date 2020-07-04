All apartments in Arlington
2105 Warnford Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:27 PM

2105 Warnford Place

2105 Warnford Place · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Warnford Place, Arlington, TX 76015
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom townhome available for rent now! This end unit townhome located in the Westgate Square neighborhood includes 3 living spaces (2 on the main floor along with an upstairs loft), spacious bedrooms, a balcony off the master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms on second level and a half bathroom on the main level and a community pool that is walking distance! New laminate flooring on the main level and new carpet on second level. Plenty of room for a growing family. 1 dog permitted (with approval), sorry no cats. Available for 2 year lease with $50 discounted rate ($1550).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Warnford Place have any available units?
2105 Warnford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Warnford Place have?
Some of 2105 Warnford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Warnford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Warnford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Warnford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Warnford Place is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Warnford Place offer parking?
No, 2105 Warnford Place does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Warnford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Warnford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Warnford Place have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Warnford Place has a pool.
Does 2105 Warnford Place have accessible units?
No, 2105 Warnford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Warnford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Warnford Place has units with dishwashers.

