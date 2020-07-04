2105 Warnford Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Spacious and updated 3 bedroom townhome available for rent now! This end unit townhome located in the Westgate Square neighborhood includes 3 living spaces (2 on the main floor along with an upstairs loft), spacious bedrooms, a balcony off the master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms on second level and a half bathroom on the main level and a community pool that is walking distance! New laminate flooring on the main level and new carpet on second level. Plenty of room for a growing family. 1 dog permitted (with approval), sorry no cats. Available for 2 year lease with $50 discounted rate ($1550).