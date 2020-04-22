2100 Willoughby Lane

Amenities

A Great 2 bedroom~1 bath Condo in the sought after Cloisters Condos in N Arlington! Gated community within walking distance to Shops, Wal-Mart, Restaurants, Starbucks, BMW, etc. Amenities galore with 3 pools, hot tub, 2 tennis courts, a sauna, clubhouse with pool and ping pong tables, and racquetball courts. A 2nd floor unit with an open floor plan with Kitchen that overlooks Dining and Living with vaulted ceiling. Nice Fireplace with mantle and a great covered balcony area with storage closet and a scenic overview. 2 spacious bedrooms and a great remodeled bathroom with dual sinks and tiled tub walls. 2 parking spots and a new roof in 2018 finish out this unit! Ready for immediate move-in.