205 HOSACK Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 HOSACK Street

205 Hosack Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 Hosack Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
CUTE AS A BUTTON ~~ READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! East side of UTA in Central Arlington. Living room is 14x14** Kitchen has refrigerator, microwave & gas stove with eating area and laminate flooring. Storage shed 20 x 12 has new floor. Bright windows in all rooms. **2 bedrooms, 1 bath** with LARGE, fenced backyard. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. New wooden gate for additional privacy & security. Bedrooms have large closet space. **Bath has been updated with tile floors, tile surround, painted walls & painted cabinet. Room for stackable washer & dryer. Walking distance to UTA, several city parks, Carter Jr High, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops. Move In Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 HOSACK Street have any available units?
205 HOSACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 HOSACK Street have?
Some of 205 HOSACK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 HOSACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 HOSACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 HOSACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 HOSACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 205 HOSACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 HOSACK Street offers parking.
Does 205 HOSACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 HOSACK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 HOSACK Street have a pool?
No, 205 HOSACK Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 HOSACK Street have accessible units?
No, 205 HOSACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 HOSACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 HOSACK Street has units with dishwashers.

