205 HOSACK Street

CUTE AS A BUTTON ~~ READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! East side of UTA in Central Arlington. Living room is 14x14** Kitchen has refrigerator, microwave & gas stove with eating area and laminate flooring. Storage shed 20 x 12 has new floor. Bright windows in all rooms. **2 bedrooms, 1 bath** with LARGE, fenced backyard. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. New wooden gate for additional privacy & security. Bedrooms have large closet space. **Bath has been updated with tile floors, tile surround, painted walls & painted cabinet. Room for stackable washer & dryer. Walking distance to UTA, several city parks, Carter Jr High, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops. Move In Ready.