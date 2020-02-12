All apartments in Arlington
205 Ember Glen

205 Ember Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Ember Glen Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
guest suite
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Great South Arlington home with convenient access to all I-20 shopping and restaurants. Island kitchen has solid surface counters and two pantries. Good sized formal dining room for your special family meals. Large master suite has beautifully updated bath with granite countertop and dual under-mount sinks, garden tub, and separate shower with seamless glass. Three way split bedrooms. Master and two nice sized secondary bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs bedroom & bath make great guest suite or office. Plenty of room to play in this large backyard which features a storage building, covered patio, nice shade tree and updated board-on-board fencing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Ember Glen have any available units?
205 Ember Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Ember Glen have?
Some of 205 Ember Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Ember Glen currently offering any rent specials?
205 Ember Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Ember Glen pet-friendly?
No, 205 Ember Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 205 Ember Glen offer parking?
No, 205 Ember Glen does not offer parking.
Does 205 Ember Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Ember Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Ember Glen have a pool?
No, 205 Ember Glen does not have a pool.
Does 205 Ember Glen have accessible units?
No, 205 Ember Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Ember Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Ember Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

