2024 Crooked Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained home in established Wood Creek Addition of North Arlington sits on a treed corner lot. Home has 4BR & 3FullBaths, w split plan that accommodates for private guest quarters. Big FamRm w skylight, laminate wood floor & overlook on your pvt patio & large treed backyard. Formal dining & Kitchen are nicely updated w granite CounterTops & NewSink. Master BR is big w updated bath, granite, 2Vanities & 2 WIC. Great location, minutes away from all amenities -AT&T Stadium, Ballpark in Arlington, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor & University of Texas Arlington. ShortTerm or CorporateLease, Section8 are ok, Rooming is also available. Ref, Washer&Dryer are included or Fully furnished for 2600-neg. ask 4 details.