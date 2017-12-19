All apartments in Arlington
2024 Crooked Creek Lane

2024 Crooked Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Crooked Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained home in established Wood Creek Addition of North Arlington sits on a treed corner lot. Home has 4BR & 3FullBaths, w split plan that accommodates for private guest quarters. Big FamRm w skylight, laminate wood floor & overlook on your pvt patio & large treed backyard. Formal dining & Kitchen are nicely updated w granite CounterTops & NewSink. Master BR is big w updated bath, granite, 2Vanities & 2 WIC. Great location, minutes away from all amenities -AT&T Stadium, Ballpark in Arlington, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor & University of Texas Arlington. ShortTerm or CorporateLease, Section8 are ok, Rooming is also available. Ref, Washer&Dryer are included or Fully furnished for 2600-neg. ask 4 details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have any available units?
2024 Crooked Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have?
Some of 2024 Crooked Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Crooked Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Crooked Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Crooked Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Crooked Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Crooked Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

