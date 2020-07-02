2021 Broadleaf Drive

Amenities

This fabulous 4 bedroom home in sought after Fannin Farm is perfect for your growing family! Updates include: New roof and new carpet throughout, new porcelain tile in both baths upstairs bathrooms, some light fixtures, fans & windows have been replaced, Updated sprinkler system & control module, downstairs AC replaced within the last 2 years and upstairs is also recent. This home has 2 living areas, separate office and large kitchen downstairs that overlooks family room. Upstairs is 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The backyard is huge and Fannin Farm is a great family neighborhood with 2 community pools, walking trails to parks and many greenbelt areas. See supplementals for application instructions.