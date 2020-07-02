All apartments in Arlington
2021 Broadleaf Drive
2021 Broadleaf Drive

2021 Broadleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Broadleaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This fabulous 4 bedroom home in sought after Fannin Farm is perfect for your growing family! Updates include: New roof and new carpet throughout, new porcelain tile in both baths upstairs bathrooms, some light fixtures, fans & windows have been replaced, Updated sprinkler system & control module, downstairs AC replaced within the last 2 years and upstairs is also recent. This home has 2 living areas, separate office and large kitchen downstairs that overlooks family room. Upstairs is 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The backyard is huge and Fannin Farm is a great family neighborhood with 2 community pools, walking trails to parks and many greenbelt areas. See supplementals for application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have any available units?
2021 Broadleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have?
Some of 2021 Broadleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Broadleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Broadleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Broadleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Broadleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Broadleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Broadleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Broadleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Broadleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Broadleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Broadleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

