2008 Bay Oak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated home by Randol. Mills Park - This home has been updated with granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms last year. Double sink are in both bathrooms.The home offers a beautiful gray paint & wood laminate flooring. The comes equipped with newer black appliances.and stainless It has great closets & a nice fenced backyard. All apps must come with a copy of all adults ID's & 30 days worth of pay stubs.Owner wants double deposit. He'll let you pay out the 2nd portion but not the regular deposit.



To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.



(RLNE3884253)