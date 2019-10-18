1931 Paloma Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL home in the heart of Arlington, easy access to I-30 & 360. Close vicinity to Six Flags Over Texas, the AT&T Cowboys Stadium, and the Texas Rangers Ballpark. Imported marble flooring throughout downstairs and newly carpeted floors upstairs as of last year. GORGEOUS living spaces with two fireplaces. Kitchen has granite counters & a island, Newer appliances, backsplash, huge pantry & storage, and desk space. Formal living, formal dining, and a study room in the house. Master bathroom has high quality floors. Almost-new HVAC & recently-renovated vinyl windows. Large backyard & an extended patio.