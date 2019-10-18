All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1931 Paloma Way
1931 Paloma Way

1931 Paloma Way · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Paloma Way, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL home in the heart of Arlington, easy access to I-30 & 360. Close vicinity to Six Flags Over Texas, the AT&T Cowboys Stadium, and the Texas Rangers Ballpark. Imported marble flooring throughout downstairs and newly carpeted floors upstairs as of last year. GORGEOUS living spaces with two fireplaces. Kitchen has granite counters & a island, Newer appliances, backsplash, huge pantry & storage, and desk space. Formal living, formal dining, and a study room in the house. Master bathroom has high quality floors. Almost-new HVAC & recently-renovated vinyl windows. Large backyard & an extended patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Paloma Way have any available units?
1931 Paloma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Paloma Way have?
Some of 1931 Paloma Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Paloma Way currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Paloma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Paloma Way pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Paloma Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1931 Paloma Way offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Paloma Way offers parking.
Does 1931 Paloma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Paloma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Paloma Way have a pool?
No, 1931 Paloma Way does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Paloma Way have accessible units?
No, 1931 Paloma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Paloma Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Paloma Way has units with dishwashers.

