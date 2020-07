Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a fully remodeled 3bed/2bath home on a quiet street! Includes vinyl floors, new appliances, granite countertops and more!



5 minute drive from the freeway, 15 minutes from the ballparks and all the entertainment in the area!



Contact us today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.