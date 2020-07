Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful and well kept home! Open concept with custom crown moldings throughout the house. Ceramic tiles, carpet and hand scraped wood floors. Bedroom in the front can be an office or work out room. REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. Nicely landscaped and good size backyard. No pets or vouchers accepted.