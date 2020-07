Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is an extremely attractive home located on a large landscaped corner lot. This quite neighborhood is close to shopping, restaurants, schools with easy access to I-30. The oversized bedrooms have great closet space. The kitchen has a nice layout with lots of storage space as well as good counter space. The backyard is great for family gatherings. There is a washer and dryer provided. This is a must see. Available June 1.