Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Lovely 1596 sqft. house in Arlington close to TCC* Open concept right when you step into the front door. Large living room and open kitchen. Nicely remodeled with granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen, new carpet in 2 bedrooms, laminate and tiles throughout home. Master has separate shower and jacuzzi garden tub. Huge backyard for kids to run around. Landlord does not accept pets or Housing vouchers.