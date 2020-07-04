All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1733 Park Ridge Terrace

1733 Park Ridge Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Park Ridge Ter, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Extraordinary contemporary style home in a peaceful and private Cul De Sac. House was refurbished in 2018. This property now includes some amazing features such as, beautiful custom stain glass windows, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous marble and wood flooring, pass through fireplace from living room into the kitchen, and an exceptionally large pantry. Enjoy the perfect view, of a wooded area from both the upper and lower level covered balconies. Shopping, schools and multiple highways conveniently located close by. Photos don't do this architectural gem justice, MUST SEE IN PERSON TO TRULY APPRECIATE THIS HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have any available units?
1733 Park Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 1733 Park Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Park Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Park Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Park Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Park Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 Park Ridge Terrace has units with dishwashers.

