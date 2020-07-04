1733 Park Ridge Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Extraordinary contemporary style home in a peaceful and private Cul De Sac. House was refurbished in 2018. This property now includes some amazing features such as, beautiful custom stain glass windows, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous marble and wood flooring, pass through fireplace from living room into the kitchen, and an exceptionally large pantry. Enjoy the perfect view, of a wooded area from both the upper and lower level covered balconies. Shopping, schools and multiple highways conveniently located close by. Photos don't do this architectural gem justice, MUST SEE IN PERSON TO TRULY APPRECIATE THIS HOME.