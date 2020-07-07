1700 W Lovers Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded house has wood floors through most of the house. This home features 2 large living areas and a separate dining room. Fridge is included as well. . Great neighborhood in the South Central Arlington with Great Schools and Old Town Charm. Corner lot with an additional driveway for extra parking can fit 4 + vehicles. Mature trees and shrubs add to the curb appeal. Large back yard and 2 car garage. $65 online application fee per person over 18. No evictions, must prove income is 3x the amount of rent. One time admin fee of $150 upon lease signing. Pets are case by case basis and require a deposit. Proof of income and residency is needed. Appointment only. You must leave a name and a message if you want a callback.