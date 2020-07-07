All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:29 PM

1700 W Lovers Lane

1700 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1700 West Lovers Lane, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded house has wood floors through most of the house. This home features 2 large living areas and a separate dining room. Fridge is included as well. . Great neighborhood in the South Central Arlington with Great Schools and Old Town Charm. Corner lot with an additional driveway for extra parking can fit 4 + vehicles. Mature trees and shrubs add to the curb appeal. Large back yard and 2 car garage. $65 online application fee per person over 18. No evictions, must prove income is 3x the amount of rent. One time admin fee of $150 upon lease signing. Pets are case by case basis and require a deposit. Proof of income and residency is needed. Appointment only. You must leave a name and a message if you want a callback.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 W Lovers Lane have any available units?
1700 W Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 W Lovers Lane have?
Some of 1700 W Lovers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 W Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1700 W Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 W Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 W Lovers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1700 W Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1700 W Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 1700 W Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 W Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 W Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 1700 W Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1700 W Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1700 W Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 W Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 W Lovers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

