1655 Ascension Bluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Welcome home to this chic first-floor condo. Easy flow floor plan filled natural light and perfect for all your entertaining needs. This updated kitchen is a chefs haven complete with a large window overlooking the perfectly landscaped grounds, stylish white tile backsplash, detailed kitchen cabinets, and tons of storage. Two split master bedrooms are sure to please, both outfitted with walk-in closets and en-suite baths. Don't forget all of the amenities this community has to offer! Community pool, access to clubhouse, and private gated entrance just to name a few. The best of everything is waiting for you at 1655 Ascension Bluff Dr Unit#171.