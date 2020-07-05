All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1655 Ascension Bluff Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:26 AM

1655 Ascension Bluff Drive

1655 Ascension Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1655 Ascension Bluff Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome home to this chic first-floor condo. Easy flow floor plan filled natural light and perfect for all your entertaining needs. This updated kitchen is a chefs haven complete with a large window overlooking the perfectly landscaped grounds, stylish white tile backsplash, detailed kitchen cabinets, and tons of storage. Two split master bedrooms are sure to please, both outfitted with walk-in closets and en-suite baths. Don't forget all of the amenities this community has to offer! Community pool, access to clubhouse, and private gated entrance just to name a few. The best of everything is waiting for you at 1655 Ascension Bluff Dr Unit#171.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have any available units?
1655 Ascension Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Ascension Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Ascension Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center