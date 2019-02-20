1618 Brookleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This home is a must see! Beautiful layout. The house has laminate, carpet, and tile throughout the house. The master bedroom has nicely spacious room. Master bath comes with separate showers and a garden tub. There is a big master walk in closet. Roomy living room settled with a beautiful tiled fireplace. There are two dining areas! The kitchen eat in is comfy for a nice family hang out with bay windows. Also comes with a separate utility room. There is a delightful back yard to entertain your family and friends. Conveniently located right next to Southeast Campus of Tarrant, Sublett, and 360! This will not last long!!!