All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1618 Brookleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1618 Brookleaf Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

1618 Brookleaf Drive

1618 Brookleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1618 Brookleaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Coldwater Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This home is a must see! Beautiful layout. The house has laminate, carpet, and tile throughout the house. The master bedroom has nicely spacious room. Master bath comes with separate showers and a garden tub. There is a big master walk in closet. Roomy living room settled with a beautiful tiled fireplace. There are two dining areas! The kitchen eat in is comfy for a nice family hang out with bay windows. Also comes with a separate utility room. There is a delightful back yard to entertain your family and friends. Conveniently located right next to Southeast Campus of Tarrant, Sublett, and 360! This will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have any available units?
1618 Brookleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have?
Some of 1618 Brookleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Brookleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Brookleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Brookleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Brookleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Brookleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Brookleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 Brookleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Brookleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Brookleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Brookleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center