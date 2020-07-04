1604 Eden Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Beautiful house in Arlington - Property Id: 201781



Fully Furnished electric included Beautiful 4 beds, 2 bath home with modern flair & HUGE backyard. Quiet, family neighborhood close to but not IN the entertainment district ( thus no constant noise from people, traffic, and sub-woofers shaking your walls). 8-10 minutes to major attractions (AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags, UTA). The house has undergone a comprehensive renovation. The new radiant barrier roof, insulation, and HVAC system will keep you comfortably cool when it's hot and warm when it's not. The large designer kitchen comes with everything needed to prepare meals large or small. The 4th bedroom is also a studio apt with kitchenette, dining table, sofa, 4K Ultra HD. No pets no smoking. Call or text 9729005714

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201781

Property Id 201781



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5457223)