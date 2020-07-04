1604 Eden Ln

Amenities
Fully Furnished Beautiful house in Arlington - Property Id: 201781
Fully Furnished electric included Beautiful 4 beds, 2 bath home with modern flair & HUGE backyard. Quiet, family neighborhood close to but not IN the entertainment district ( thus no constant noise from people, traffic, and sub-woofers shaking your walls). 8-10 minutes to major attractions (AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags, UTA). The house has undergone a comprehensive renovation. The new radiant barrier roof, insulation, and HVAC system will keep you comfortably cool when it's hot and warm when it's not. The large designer kitchen comes with everything needed to prepare meals large or small. The 4th bedroom is also a studio apt with kitchenette, dining table, sofa, 4K Ultra HD. No pets no smoking. Call or text 9729005714
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201781
No Pets Allowed
