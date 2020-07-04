All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1604 Eden Ln

1604 Eden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Eden Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Beautiful house in Arlington - Property Id: 201781

Fully Furnished electric included Beautiful 4 beds, 2 bath home with modern flair & HUGE backyard. Quiet, family neighborhood close to but not IN the entertainment district ( thus no constant noise from people, traffic, and sub-woofers shaking your walls). 8-10 minutes to major attractions (AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags, UTA). The house has undergone a comprehensive renovation. The new radiant barrier roof, insulation, and HVAC system will keep you comfortably cool when it's hot and warm when it's not. The large designer kitchen comes with everything needed to prepare meals large or small. The 4th bedroom is also a studio apt with kitchenette, dining table, sofa, 4K Ultra HD. No pets no smoking. Call or text 9729005714
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201781
Property Id 201781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Eden Ln have any available units?
1604 Eden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Eden Ln have?
Some of 1604 Eden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Eden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Eden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Eden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Eden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1604 Eden Ln offer parking?
No, 1604 Eden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Eden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Eden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Eden Ln have a pool?
No, 1604 Eden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Eden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1604 Eden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Eden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Eden Ln has units with dishwashers.

