AVAILABLE NOW. Duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has just been updated with fresh interior paint, new carpet in both bedrooms and some interior light fixtures. A built-in microwave has been added in the kitchen. Huge yard and lots of trees. More like a house than an apartment. Lots of new windows to help with heating and cooling costs. Water, trash and lawn service is provided. Close to everything and covered parking.