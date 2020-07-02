Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1511 Prentice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1511 Prentice Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:51 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1511 Prentice Street
1511 Prentice Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1511 Prentice Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled with split bedroom and full size washer and dryer connection. 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Prentice Street have any available units?
1511 Prentice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1511 Prentice Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Prentice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Prentice Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Prentice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1511 Prentice Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Prentice Street offers parking.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center