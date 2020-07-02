All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1511 Prentice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1511 Prentice Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:51 AM

1511 Prentice Street

1511 Prentice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1511 Prentice Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled with split bedroom and full size washer and dryer connection. 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Prentice Street have any available units?
1511 Prentice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1511 Prentice Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Prentice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Prentice Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Prentice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1511 Prentice Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Prentice Street offers parking.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Prentice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Prentice Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center